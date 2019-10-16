Hornets' Cody Martin: Out Wednesday
Martin (ankle) is out for Wednesday's exhibition contest against Detroit.
It appeared as though Martin would be able to play in the preseason finale Thursday after being sidelined for over a week with a sprained right ankle. The Hornets had other plans though. The rookie's injury will likely not carry over into the regular season, bearing any additional injuries.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...