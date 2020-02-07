Hornets' Cody Martin: Out with concussion
Martin is in the concussion protocol after suffering a broken nose and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
The 24-year-old received the start Tuesday against the Rockets and put up 12 points, five rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes, but he'll miss at least one game after undergoing a procedure to address the nasal fracture. Martin will also need to fully clear the concussion protocol before retaking the court.
