Martin is in the concussion protocol after suffering a broken nose and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

The 24-year-old received the start Tuesday against the Rockets and put up 12 points, five rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes, but he'll miss at least one game after undergoing a procedure to address the nasal fracture. Martin will also need to fully clear the concussion protocol before retaking the court.