Martin tallied six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over Brooklyn.

Martin saw additional run Wednesday with a number of the regular rotational pieces on the sidelines. He is yet to carve out a consistent role for the Hornets but is typically able to provide nice energy off the bench. He is not worth picking up right now, however, those in deeper formats could keep an eye on things as the Hornets may soon elect to go primarily with their youth.