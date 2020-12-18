Martin scored nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes in Thursday's preseason contest against the Magic.

Martin earned the start with Gordon Hayward (finger) sidelined. He was never going to be an offensive focal point, though he did do a nice job on the glass while also racking up defensive stats. It's unclear if Martin will retain the starting role should Hayward miss the team's regular-season opener Wednesday against the Cavaliers.