Hornets' Cody Martin: Plenty of energy in victory
Martin had seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over Detroit.
Martin continues to impress on both ends of the floor, earning himself meaningful minutes during Friday's win. The coaching staff loves his energy on both ends of the floor and while that may not always translate into statistical production, it appears he is going to get a nice opportunity. He is unlikely to be a standard league player anytime soon, although, the steals are nice. Those in deeper formats should keep an eye on him to see if he can build on his recent strong play.
