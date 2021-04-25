Martin recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 win over the Celtics.

The 25-year-old delivered a solid all-around effort in his sixth start of the season. Martin posted season highs in points and rebounds in his second straight start for the Hornets, but his time in the starting lineup could be nearing an end with LaMelo Ball (wrist) expected back sometime next week. Until Ball returns, feel free to stream the second-year forward in deeper formats if you need low-end points, rebounds, assists and steals.