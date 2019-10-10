Hornets' Cody Martin: Practices Thursday
Martin (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Martin has been dealing with a sprained ankle for most of October, missing one of the team's first two preseason games as a result. While his availability for Friday's exhibition is not yet known, the fact that he participated in Thursday's practice session suggests he isn't far from a return.
