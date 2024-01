Martin is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota with a right knee contusion.

Martin was a late addition to the injury report which isn't a great sign. The good news for Charlotte is that LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to probable. Martin has played a key role for Charlotte in January, posting averages of 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.