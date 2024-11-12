Share Video

Martin is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando with an illness.

Martin was a late addition to the Hornets' injury report, which usually isn't a good sign. With Tre Mann (back) also considered questionable leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, the Hornets could need players such as Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic to take on increased roles off the bench.

