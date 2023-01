Martin is questionable for Monday's game against Boston due to left knee soreness.

Martin missed over two months earlier this season after undergoing a left knee procedure, but he returned to action Jan. 4 and averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game over his last six appearances. He was a late addition to the injury report for Monday's matchup, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up.