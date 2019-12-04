Martin was recalled from the Greensboro Swarm and will rejoin the Hornets on Wednesday.

After averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and just over five assists during 34.3 minutes per game in his three-game stint with the Swarm, Martin rejoins the Hornets where he has already appeared in 16 games. Considering the move to bring the rookie back up to the NBA marks the end of his third assignment to the G League this season, it is fair to assume that he will continue to fluctuate between Greensboro and Charlotte.