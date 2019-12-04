Hornets' Cody Martin: Recalled from G League
Martin was recalled from the Greensboro Swarm and will rejoin the Hornets on Wednesday.
After averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and just over five assists during 34.3 minutes per game in his three-game stint with the Swarm, Martin rejoins the Hornets where he has already appeared in 16 games. Considering the move to bring the rookie back up to the NBA marks the end of his third assignment to the G League this season, it is fair to assume that he will continue to fluctuate between Greensboro and Charlotte.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...