Martin has averaged 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes per game in his four appearances since returning from the arthroscopic left knee surgery he underwent Nov. 11.

Martin was initially diagnosed with a quadriceps injury after exiting early in the Hornets' Oct. 19 season opener against the Spurs before surgery on his knee was ordered up just under a month later. Since being cleared to return to action Jan. 4, Martin hasn't faced any apparent restrictions, as he's played between 21 and 26 minutes on all four occasions. Martin's subpar 29.6 percent mark from the field and 16.7 percent mark from three-point range has kept him scoring low, but he's unlikely to lose out on playing time as a result while the Hornets remain without two key wings in Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre (hand) for the foreseeable future.