Martin (knee) is listed as out Friday against Minnesota.

Martin has only appeared in seven games all season -- six of which came in mid-January -- and it remains completely unclear when he might return to game action. The Hornets begin their post-All-Star schedule with a back-to-back set, so Martin will almost certainly miss Saturday's game against Miami. After the weekend, Charlotte will only have 20 games remaining, so it's shaping up to be almost a completely lost season for the 27-year-old.