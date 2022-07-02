Martin and the Hornets agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Martin saw an expanded role in his third year with Charlotte, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes per game in 2021-22. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Hornets with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 draft and has emerged as a nice reserve option on the wing. He should continue seeing minutes in the mid-20s.