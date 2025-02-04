site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Cody Martin: Ruled out for Wednesday
Martin (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Martin will miss a seventh straight game for the Hornets as he deals with a sports hernia. Josh Green may continue to get more minutes on the floor with the veteran guard still on the mend.
