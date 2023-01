Martin (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Martin has been downgraded to out for Saturday's tilt after being tabbed doubtful for the contest with left knee soreness. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) also sidelined, Bryce McGowens, Jalen McDaniels and Dennis Smith will be forced into larger roles, even with Gordon Hayward (hamstring) back. Martin's next chance to play will come Monday in Utah.