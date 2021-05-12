site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Cody Martin: Ruled out Thursday
Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Martin will miss a sixth consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Devonte' Graham and Cody Martin should see increased run once again.
