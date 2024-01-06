Martin accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 104-91 loss to the Bulls.

Martin has started Charlotte's last two games since Brandon Miller is dealing with a hip issue, and he has scored in double digits in both contests while also making his presence felt defensively. His long-term upside is not high since Miller will eventually return to the starting lineup, but Martin could be a decent streaming alternative for users looking for a small forward who can provide scoring figures around the 10-point mark while also adding peripheral stats.