Hornets' Cody Martin: Scores 15 points in Sunday's loss
Martin produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Spurs.
Martin found his form from the field after struggling in the summer league opener. Still, he made some poor decisions en route to racking up three turnovers to one dime. If Martin wants to prove himself worthy of a spot in Charlotte's rotation as a rookie, he'll likely need to provide steadier playmaking going forward.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.