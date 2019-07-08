Martin produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Spurs.

Martin found his form from the field after struggling in the summer league opener. Still, he made some poor decisions en route to racking up three turnovers to one dime. If Martin wants to prove himself worthy of a spot in Charlotte's rotation as a rookie, he'll likely need to provide steadier playmaking going forward.