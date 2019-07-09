Martin totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 29 minutes in the Hornets' 84-80 loss to Team China in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

Martin struggled from the field, but he did contribute some solid defense in the loss. Still, his turnover problem continued with five more in this game after committing three on Sunday. He's displayed some tendencies to be careless with the ball, but otherwise his play has been solid thus far in summer league action.