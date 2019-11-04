Hornets' Cody Martin: Seeing limited playing time
Martin has averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game in his first five games this season.
Martin played 17 minutes in his NBA debut back in October 25, but has tallied 15 total minutes in his next four games. While playing every game since his debut, Martin seems to be buried at the bottom of the bench so he shouldn't have any sort of upside going forward unless he starts seeing more meaningful minutes.
