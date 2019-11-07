Hornets' Cody Martin: Sent to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Martin has appeared in all but one of the Hornets' games this season, and he saw a career-high 33 minutes during Tuesday's two-point win over Indiana, posting 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal. He may move back and forth between the NBA and the G League for much of the season.
