Martin will come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks.

The 25-year-old started the past two games for Charlotte but will return to the bench Tuesday with Devonte' Graham (quadriceps) rejoining the lineup. Martin averaged 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes over those two contests but is now slated for a reduced role.