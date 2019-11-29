Hornets' Cody Martin: Shipped to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Martin was also sent to Greensboro last weekend, but it was a quick stay since he was only with the team for one practice. The rookie second-round pick is averaging only 5.6 minutes over his last five games, so he could be in for a longer trip this time around.
