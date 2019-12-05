Hornets' Cody Martin: Shuttled back to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Martin will return to Greensboro after spending just one day with the big club. In three games with the Swarm this season, Martin is averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.3 minutes.
