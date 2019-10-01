Hornets' Cody Martin: Slowed by ankle sprain
Martin was limited in practice Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain.
The severity of Martin's ankle sprain is unclear at this time, though it's good news that he was able to practice in some capacity. His status for Sunday's preseason matchup with Boston is up in the air at this point.
