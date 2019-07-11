Hornets' Cody Martin: Solid stat line in loss
Martin totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block over 25 minutes in the Hornets' loss to the Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
After accumulating eight turnovers in his last two games, Martin gave the ball away just once in Wednesday's loss. He's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last three summer league games.
