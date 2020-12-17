Martin will start at small forward in place of Gordon Hayward (finger) for Thursday's preseason game against the Magic, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear who will start at small forward if Hayward remains out to start the regular season, but it certainly bodes well for Martin that he was coach James Borrego's first choice. In the team's first two preseason games, Martin is averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists in 18.9 minutes.