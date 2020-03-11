Hornets' Cody Martin: Starting in place of Rozier
Martin will start Wednesday's contest against the Heat.
Terry Rozier (illness) is out, so Martin will draw the start. In two previous starts, Martin has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 35.0 minutes.
