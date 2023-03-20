Martin (knee) still isn't ready for game action, but he's trying to return before the Hornets' final regular-season game, which is against Cleveland on March 9, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Martin has dealt with the lingering knee pain since training camp, suiting up for only one of the Hornets' five preseason games, and played just one minute in the regular-season opener versus San Antonio before subbing himself out. He ultimately underwent an arthroscopic surgery about a month later and missed 37 straight games before returning Jan. 4 against Memphis. However, he appeared in just six contests before being shelved again. Per Boone, Martin's rehab includes strengthening, specific agility drills and exercises, ice and stim procedures and some light on-court work, but he's struggled to make any progress. "It's tough because as a player nobody knows my body better than me," Martin said in an interview with Boone. "Nobody wants me to play more than I do, and it's tough to sit here and watch, especially this long. The only thing I can control right now is staying on top of my rehab, and just being consistent with that and just making sure I'm feeling good."