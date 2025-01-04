Martin logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons.

Martin provided a nice lift on the boards in Friday's contest, returning to the court after a two-game absence due to a left knee contusion. Martin led all bench players in rebounds while securing a team-high blocks total in a two-way showcase. He has hauled in seven or more boards in five outings this season, his most since recording a season-best nine rebounds Dec. 7 against Cleveland.