Hornets' Cody Martin: Strong production in G-League win
Martin supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Go-Go.
Martin impressed in his first G-League game, leading the Swarm in assists and finishing second on the team in rebounding. His role in Charlotte's declined recently as the rookie's averaging just 5.6 minutes over his last five games, which could indicate that he'll be seeing more time for Greensboro going forward.
