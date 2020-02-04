Hornets' Cody Martin: Stuffs stat sheet off bench
Martin posted a career-high 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT0, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-100 loss to the Magic.
Martin has displaced veteran Nicolas Batum in the rotation in each of the past four games and has only strengthened his case for remaining in a meaningful role for the rest of the season. The rookie has logged at least 23 minutes in the last three of those contests, averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer. Should the Hornets elect to move Malik Monk or Terry Rozier ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Martin could merit consideration for being rostered in 12-team leagues.
