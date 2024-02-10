Martin (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Martin has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a lingering knee injury. Martin is struggling with his efficiency this season, shooting just 37.8 percent from the field.
