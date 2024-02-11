Martin is questionable for Monday's game against Indiana due to right knee soreness.
Martin has suited up in three consecutive contests, averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. New additions Tre Mann andVasilije Micic would likely have increased ballhandling duties if Martin is unable to suit up Monday.
