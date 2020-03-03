Hornets' Cody Martin: To start for Graham
Martin will start Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Hornets radio voice John Foicke reports.
With Devonte' Graham nursing a sore ankle, Martin will move into the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 4. He's played extended minutes off the bench over the past month-plus, but he hasn't done much to put himself on the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...