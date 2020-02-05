Martin started at small forward and supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist Tuesday in the Hornets' 125-110 loss to the Rockets.

Martin's move into the starting five is likely just a short-term arrangement, as the Hornets were eager to ease PJ Washington (ankle) back into the fold in a bench role following a two-game absence. The second-round rookie nonetheless took advantage of the extra minutes to deliver another competent, if unspectacular, performance. Since re-entering the Hornets' rotation Jan. 28, Martin is averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 26.6 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.