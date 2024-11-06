Martin (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Martin has been dealing with an illness, but he has been deemed healthy enough to play. Don't expect him to have any limitations in this contest. Martin is averaging 22.3 minutes per game in his last four appearances since moving to a bench role in late October.
