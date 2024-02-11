Martin (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Monday's game against the Pacers.
Martin was originally tagged as questionable ahead of Monday's game, but he is now considered likely to suit up. Martin has averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Tagged as questionable•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Expected to play against Memphis•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Good to go against Milwaukee•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Expected to play against Milwaukee•
-
Hornets' Cody Martin: Excels in return•