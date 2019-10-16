Martin (ankle) is now listed as probable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pistons, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Martin has been sidelined for the last week or so with a sprained right ankle, but it looks like the rookie will finally be good to go in what should be a prime opportunity to showcase his talents before the start of the regular season. Barring any injuries, Martin is expected to play depth role in the Hornets' backcourt this season.