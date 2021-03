Martin logged five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes Saturday in a 125-98 loss to the Clippers.

Martin was one of two Hornets players (along with Gordon Hayward) that played 30 or more minutes. Martin's final stat line was uninspiring but still better than previous ones since he returned to the bench. Martin has averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across his past seven games.