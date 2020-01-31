Martin supplied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 loss to the Wizards.

Martin handed out at least four dimes for the fourth time while amassing at least six boards for the sixth time through 34 appearances. The 24-year-old rookie is still far too unpredictable to trust in most fantasy formats, but the fact that he averaged 20.1 minutes in December indicates it's possible Martin may end up earning decent and consistent time in the latter stages of 2019-20.