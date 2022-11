Martin (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said he hopes to have Martin back in the next couple of days, along with Terry Rozier (ankle) and LaMelo Ball (ankle). Clifford also added that Martin can handle a "bit of contact" and participate in shootaround. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday versus the Nets.