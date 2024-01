Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Martin was a late addition to the injury report and will be sidelined again after appearing in four straight contests. Gordon Hayward (calf), Nick Richards (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) all remain out, so Charlotte's frontcourt depth will be tested, meaning P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Nathan Mensah and JT Thor should all play increased roles.