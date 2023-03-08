site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Cody Martin: Won't play Thursday
Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons.
Martin remains sidelined indefinitely due to left knee soreness. He last played Jan. 14.
