Hornets' Cody Zeller: About one week away from return
Coach James Borrego said Zeller (hand) is "about a week away" from returning, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Zeller has been sidelined all of January with a broken hand, but a return finally appears to be in sight. The big man will likely miss the team's next four games, but if all goes well, he could rejoin the fold sometime next week. Prior to getting injured, Zeller started all 35 games he appeared in and posted averages of 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 24.5 minutes per game.
