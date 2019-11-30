Hornets' Cody Zeller: Available off bench
Zeller (hip) will play Saturday against the Bucks but won't start.
Zeller will be able to play after missing the last two games with a bruised hip, but the Hornets want to bring him along slowly. He'll appear in a reduced role Saturday, with Bismack Biyombo remaining the starter.
