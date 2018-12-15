Hornets' Cody Zeller: Big double-double in OT loss

Zeller scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime loss to the Knicks.

He tied Nic Batum for the team lead in scoring while also pacing the Hornets in boards, as Zeller recorded his first double-double of the season. He continues to have active hands on defense, grabbing multiple steals for the fourth time in the last five games, but the 26-year-old's contributions in other categories have been too inconsistent to make him a fantasy asset in most formats.