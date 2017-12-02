Hornets' Cody Zeller: Big minutes off bench Friday

Zeller scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-100 loss to the Heat.

The court time was a season high for the 25-year-old, thanks to a rough night for Dwight Howard that included five fouls and nine turnovers in only 17 minutes, and Zeller responded with solid numbers. Unless Howard gets hurt or traded, however, Zeller's workload won't be consistent enough to make him rosterable in most fantasy formats.