Hornets' Cody Zeller: Breaks hand in win

Zeller posted 14 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 125-100 win over the Magic before exiting with a fractured hand in the third quarter.

Zeller's excellent night was overshadowed by the injury, which will more than likely keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. The Hornets should provide an official timeline for his recovery once it's determined whether or not surgery will be necessary. The injury disrupts what has quietly been a productive campaign for Zeller, who is averaging 9.3 points (on 55.8 percent shooting from the field and 84.2 percent shooting from the charity stripe), 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per contest. Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky should be the main beneficiaries of Kaminsky's absence, with the former the top candidate to move into the starting five.